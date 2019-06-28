Warren Gatland to coach Chiefs, but will miss 2021 season to lead Lions - report

It's being reported Wales coach Warren Gatland will be the man to replace Colin Cooper at the Chiefs.

Cooper yesterday announced his departure from the Super Rugby side, with a year to run on his contract.

Radio Sport is reporting Gatland will replace Cooper for next season, but will then take a break to lead the British and Irish Lions on their 2021 tour of South Africa, his third time leading the side.

He will then return to Waikato for 2022 and 2023.

Speaking to Hayley Holt on TVNZ's Breakfast show, Scotty Stevenson said it was always Gatland's intention to return to New Zealand

He said it was "amazing" news for the Chiefs, but the year off could prove difficult.

"That's a bit messy for the Chiefs as well, one feels"