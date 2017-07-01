Warren Gatland claims All Blacks 'haven't stressed us' ahead of Eden Park decider

 

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland is backing his side to take the three Test series with a win against the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday.

The Lions coach says it's water off a duck's back for him but it's only helping his team gain momentum.
Source: 1 NEWS

Having been outclassed 30-15 in the series opener at Eden Park, Gatland's Lions rallied to come back and win the second Test 24-21 in Wellington this weekend, with the Kiwi-born coach insisting his side now have the momentum to finish the job.

Speaking to the Guardian, Gatland stated that his side have not been tested by the All Blacks in the way that many predicted they would be.

"This is the best team in the world and, for two Test matches, they really haven't stressed us," Gatland said.

"They have squeezed us and made us give away penalties but we haven't seen the expansive rugby that the ABs are known for."

The Lions coach admitted they had no time to relax with something 'pretty brutal' to look forward to next week.
Source: 1 NEWS

Gatland also stated that his own side are still improving as a unit, at times having struggled against the style that New Zealand teams have offered on this tour.

"We have poked the bear but hopefully the wounded Lion from last week is still recovering as well."

However, the Lions' coach knows that this All Blacks side will feed off the adversity that the loss in Wellington will bring.

"They love that."

Hilary posed the question in Friday, and her suggestion came to fruition.
Source: Breakfast

"They don't often get the opportunity to have pressure put on them and, when they do, they thrive on it."

Gatland and the Lions will have the chance to become the first Lions coach to defeat the All Blacks in a series since 1971, should his side secure a result in the third and final Test at Eden Park on Saturday.

