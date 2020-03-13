TODAY |

Warren Gatland challenges pair of big calls by referee from Chiefs loss to Hurricanes

Source:  1 NEWS

Chiefs coach Warren Gatland has challenged a few big calls from his side's dramatic loss to the Hurricanes at home last night.

The Hurricanes came from behind to upset the Chiefs 27-24 in Hamilton. Source: SKY

The Hurricanes collected a last-gasp 27-24 win over the Chiefs in Hamilton last night thanks to a winning penalty from Jordie Barrett four minutes after the full-time hooter had sounded.

The penalty took 35 phases to come to fruition with Chiefs prop Reuben O'Neill eventually penalised for a dangerous tackle on Vaea Fifita but Gatland believes it was uncalled for, even though referee Jaco Peyper went to his TMO to get help on the call.

The All Blacks second-five was again impossible to stop against the Chiefs in Hamilton. Source: SKY

I thought it was a bit harsh," Gatland said.

"It looked to me like Reuben's got his left arm up and trying to attempt a tackle, it doesn't look like it's no arms.

"And you've got to question whether the Hurricanes player's lifted his leg and led with his knee as well.

"But that's rugby, you've got to take the decisions of the referee and accept that."

Gatland also challenged that TJ Perenara should have been sent off instead of yellow carded for his second half high tackle on Solomon Alaimalo.

"You can make your own judgement on that," he said. "He [Perenara] seemed pretty happy with the yellow card to me when he's seen the replay."

Rugby
Hurricanes
Chiefs
