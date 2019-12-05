TODAY |

Warren Gatland aiming to end Chiefs' title drought and 'make this place special'

Source:  1 NEWS

Without a Super Rugby crown since 2013, incoming Chiefs coach Warren Gatland has his sights set on seeing the Waikato powerhouse back to the top of the southern hemisphere's premier competition.

The Chiefs haven't lifted the Super Rugby trophy since the 2013 season. Source: 1 NEWS

After back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013, the Chiefs have stagnated somewhat in recent years, failing to replicate the success achieved under former coach Dave Rennie.

Fans will be hopeful that Gatland's appointment will change that as he returns home after a successful 12-year stint in charge of Wales.

Arriving at the Chiefs earlier this week, Gatland is currently going through the early stages of pre-season training ahead of 2020, still coming to terms with his new squad.

Fronting media for the first time today, Gatland was asked about the Chiefs' barren run and his intentions of claiming silverware once again.

He was confident of claiming the side's third Super Rugby crown.

"It's been six years, they've probably been a little disappointed themselves," Gatland said.

"All I'm hearing from the coaches and the staff at the moment is that the vibe around the place is really good.

"We've got some youngsters in at the moment, they want to put as much pressure on those experienced players, before they come back from the World Cup.

"The challenge for me is creating an environement where players have worked hard, but they have some confidence and belief in themselves."

The Kiwi coach can't wait to work with one of Super Rugby's more talented squads. Source: 1 NEWS

With every Super Rugby side, including the Chiefs, powerless to stop the Crusaders juggernaut marching to three straight titles, Gatland knows the heights he'll have to reach in his new role.

What's more, of the five Kiwi sides in Super Rugby, only the Blues are in the middle of a longer wait for a title.

"We want to challenge what a couple of the other franchises have done, in particular the Crusaders, and make this place special going forward, and for people to turn around and look at us and say 'what have the Chiefs done?'

"Why is that franchise doing so well?' And for us to be a beacon for other franchises, other clubs to look to as well."

The Chiefs begin their 2020 Super Rugby season against the Blues, the two Kiwi sides kicking the competition off at Eden Park on January 31.

