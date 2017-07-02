 

'Warren and the coaches deserve huge credit' - Lions CEO comes to defence of management after player's criticism

Coach Warren Gatland has received high-powered support following accusations he over-trained players on the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien

The criticism came from world-class Irish flanker Sean O'Brien, who played in all three Tests of the drawn series against the All Blacks in June and July.

O'Brien contends the Lions had the quality of players to win the series comfortably but had been let down by the coaching team.

In a radio interview, O'Brien said the players were overworked physically and given too much information in the lead-up to the lost first Test and the drawn third Test, both in Auckland.

He said the second Test victory in Wellington came about because the coaching staff stood back and let the players drive preparations.

Lions chief executive John Feehan responded by backing New Zealander Gatland and his coaching team.

"I said all along that I think we had the best coaching team available and I think they proved that in what we achieved in New Zealand," Feehan said.

"To draw a series with the All Blacks, who had not lost a Test match at home for eight years, was a remarkable result, and Warren and the coaches deserve huge credit for that."

Feehan said it should not be underestimated that Gatland's group became just the second Lions team in 13 visits to New Zealand to avoid a Test series defeat.

