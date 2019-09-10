Warm reception for All Blacks after typhoon-delayed arrival in Japan for Rugby World Cup

The All Blacks have arrived safe and sound in Japan for the Rugby World Cup despite a two-hour delay due to Typhoon Faxai.

The team were met by hundreds of fans outside their hotel after Faxai, which killed one person and caused dozens of injuries, had moved on.

Children performed a haka while a choir sung local songs, as well as some New Zealand songs.

Coach Steve Hansen said the team was grateful for the warm welcome.

"A fantastic welcome, mind-blowing really," Hansen said.

"Just so many people. Seeing the kids and the enjoyment of their faces was really exciting.

"We look forward to having a really good week here and enjoying the people, getting some good training in."