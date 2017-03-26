 

Waratahs make just one change to squad as focus shifts to defence to stop Highlanders in quarter-finals

NSW Waratahs captain Bernard Folery has guaranteed his side will show much greater defensive intent and aggression in Saturday's Super Rugby quarter-final against a dangerous Highlanders outfit.

Bernard Foley. 2017 Melbourne Rebels v NSW Waratahs. Super Rugby round 5 match. AAMI Park, Melbourne on Saturday 24 March 2017. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz

NSW Waratahs first-five Bernard Foley.

The Australian conference winners and sole local finals representative conceded six tries in a lacklustre final round loss to the Brumbies last week.

Five-eighth Foley said the issues were a combination of missed tackles and bad defensive reads.

"We've definitely addressed that this weekend and I can say there will be a lot more aggression and intent in our defensive line," Foley said .

"If we can do our style, I'll back that to prevail against any team under any circumstances."

Defence looms as a key factor in a game between two sides more renowned for their attacking prowess

Each have conceded an average of just under 28 points a game.

"Both teams have got x-factor over the place, littered with guys who just want to work hard," Tahs coach Daryl Gibson said.

"There's a lot of no frills about the Highlanders and our forward pack, so I think it's a really evenly matched game.

"The Highlanders are a very clever team, they are always trying different stuff, they are very exciting to watch. So a lot of our preparation is around how do we prevent that."

As Gibson expected, the Highlanders recalled several stars who were rested last week. with All Blacks superstars Ben and Aaron Smith among those returning..

Gibson noted a better attitude from his side this week after criticising their lack of focus against the Brumbies.

"We acknowledged that we weren't where we should be, early signs this week is (they are) a lot sharper, the boys know it's finals footy and what's required," Gibson said.

He made just one change to the side that lost their final round match to the Brumbies last weekend.

Winger Alex Newsome was promoted to the starting side, with Cam Clark dropped to the bench.

"Alex has been really impressive over the last three games in terms of his impact off the bench, he really deserves a start," Gibson said.

NSW Waratahs: Israel Folau, Alex Newsome, Curtis Rona, Kurtley Beale, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Bernard Foley (capt), Nick Phipps, Michael Wells, Will Miller, Ned Hanigan, Rob Simmons, Jed Holloway, Sekope Kepu, Damien Fitzpatrick, Tom Robertson.

Replacements: Tolu Latu, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Paddy Ryan, Tom Staniforth, Brad Wilkin, Jake Gordon, Cam Clark, Bryce Hegarty.

