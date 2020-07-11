TODAY |

Waratahs' coach says it's unfair to compare calibre of Super Rugby Australia match with Kiwi equivalent

Source:  AAP

NSW Waratahs coach Rob Penney says it's unfair to compare his team's Super Rugby AU match against the Western Force with the enthralling Super Rugby Aotearoa showdown also played on Saturday.

Codie Taylor is tackled against the Blues Source: Photosport

New Zealand's top two teams, the Crusaders and Blues, squared off in the match prior to the SCG affair, with the standard in the games poles apart.

The Kiwi clash was a pulsating affair, played with brutal physicality, skill and pace which left the Aussie derby in the shade.

But Penney said with the Waratahs fielding mostly a very young, inexperienced line-up, and the Force returning to Super Rugby for the first time since 2017, the two matches were never going to be the same calibre.

He said the New Zealand match was an All Blacks selection in terms of the quality of players in the line-ups.

"What you're looking at over there with the Blues and Crusaders - you've got two teams there who are mid to late in their cycle in terms of their game maturity," said the Kiwi coach.

"The Waratahs, we're right at the beginning of our cycle in the time that we've been together.

"You'd have to say with our game, although the boys are all desperately keen to play for Australia, it's not the equivalent if you're matching it, it's not the same just yet.

"I think it's tough; I think there's a difference in the cycles."

Meanwhile, Penney had plenty of praise for Karmichael Hunt, who came off the bench and helped turn the game the Waratahs' favour.

As well as some big carries, the Wallabies back took advantage of the new laws to kick a 50/22 that helped set up a crucial Tom Staniforth try.

With NSW signing Kyle Godwin for 2021, there was talk that Hunt could be on the outer but Penney said he still had a lot to offer.

"Karmichael's been gold since forever - he's had 17 years as a pro," Penney said.

"It' seems to me that he's got a deep desire to continue and that's what we want to see.

"He's doing everything asked of him and more at the moment, which is wonderful to see."


Rugby
Blues
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Richie Mo'unga catches Blues napping with moment of magic, regathers dribbled restart to spark Crusaders
2
Waratahs' coach says it's unfair to compare calibre of Super Rugby Australia match with Kiwi equivalent
3
Warriors' coach Todd Payten says returning players 'have to go back'
4
Clinical Crusaders mount second half comeback to take thriller over Blues
5
Scott Dixon claims third consecutive win of season at IndyCar's Road America event
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:12

Bitter rivalry between Blues, Crusaders re-ignited ahead of clash of undefeated foes
00:15

'We know you’re doing it tough' – Blues send message of support to Warriors

Fiji Rugby launch first ever women's academy
02:04

Addition of Pasifika Super Rugby team 'overdue', says 1 NEWS Sport's Scotty Stevenson