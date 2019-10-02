TODAY |

Waratahs to announce ex-Canterbury boss Rob Penney as new coach

AAP
The Waratahs are poised to announce New Zealander Rob Penney as their new Super Rugby head coach, not put off by the lack of success achieved by fellow- Cantabrian Daryl Gibson.

It is understood 55-year-old Penney has signed a three-year deal and will be unveiled by Waratahs management at a Tokyo hotel on Wednesday.

Gibson resigned in June after overseeing a disappointing 12th-placed campaign.

In Gibson's four-year reign, the Waratahs reached the finals only once. They won 28 of their 64 games under his watch.

Like Gibson, Penney has a strong Canterbury connection, having coached the provincial side to four New Zealand straight domestic titles.

He was reportedly disgruntled when he missed out on the Crusaders head coach role in 2011, when the departing Robbie Deans was replaced by Todd Blackadder.

Penney left for two successful seasons in charge of European powerhouses Munster where he forged a no-nonsense reputation.

He turned down the option of a third season in Ireland and signed a long-term deal with Japanese Top League club NTT Communications Shining Arcs which finished this year.

By coincidence, the Wallabies' Rugby World Cup squad have been training on one of the Shining Arcs' practice grounds in Tokyo this week.

Rob Penney Source: Photosport
