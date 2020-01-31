TODAY |

'I want to win' - Aaron Cruden reveals motivation behind Super Rugby return

After walking away from a lucrative deal in France to return to New Zealand, Chiefs first-five Aaron Cruden says that he's returned home to win - before leaving once again.

Down 19-5 at halftime, Cruden was instrumental in the Chiefs' 37-29 win. Source: SKY

Cruden, 31, made his Super Rugby comeback in last night's 37-29 victory over the Blues at Eden Park, helping the Chiefs recover from a 14-point half-time deficit to open their season in style.

The 50-Test All Black was at the peak of his powers against the Blues, with a number of deft kicks and incisive runs, as well as playing a vital role in Solomon Alaimalo's try to put the Chiefs into the lead.

Cruden's night was capped off with a crucial drop goal, before sealing the victory with a penalty kick.

Speaking to Stuff, Cruden opened up about his desire for short-term success with the Chiefs, before he joins Japanese side Kobelco Steelers at the end of the current season.

Solomon Alaimalo finished off a brilliant move, started by the returning veteran. Source: SKY

"If I can add any experience or guidance to those young players, I'll be really happy with that. But also, I'm a competitor, so I want to win," he said.

"I wouldn't have come back to play if I didn't want to be a part of a team that had ambitions to win a title and this team certainly has those ambitions.

"This was a great start, but we know there's a lot of work to be done before the end of the season."

Cruden and the Chiefs are next in action against the defending champion Crusaders next Saturday.

