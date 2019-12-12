'I want to test myself' - Ardie Savea talks of switch to rugby league

All Blacks star Ardie Savea has dropped a bombshell, saying he'd be keen to switch to rugby league before the end of his career.

Ardie Savea. Source: Photosport

Savea, 26, was one of few standouts for the All Blacks in 2019, his individual performances putting him in contention for World Rugby's player of the year award, the only New Zealand male to do so.

Currently out of the Super Rugby competition with a knee injury, Savea appeared on the Ice Project, a podcast hosted by former Warriors player Isaac John, citing the likes of Sonny Bill Williams as inspiration behind a potential switch to the 13-man-code.

"One hundred per cent I want to play rugby league," Savea said.

"I think they (the players) do a lot more in terms of off the field stuff. And also, just a new challenge. I want to test myself.

"Learning a whole new game and seeing if I can dominate or, play the way I play in union, that excites me. Seeing guys like Sonny do it kind of plays on my mind a bit."

To make things worse for New Zealand fans, Savea also says that if he were to switch to league, he wouldn't want to play for the Warriors.

"Strategically I would want to get to a team that was dominating, like the Storm or Roosters."

"It sucks that I got this injury because I was low key thinking about it (switching to league) for next year."