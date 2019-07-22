'I want to become better and better' – Sevu Reece determined to build on All Blacks debut

All Blacks winger Sevu Reece was overcome with pride, having made his Test debut in yesterday morning's 20-16 win over Argentina.

Reece, 22, added another notch to an incredible season that's already seen him win a Super Rugby title with the Crusaders - finishing as the competition's leading scorer - playing 80 minutes in the right wing in Buenos Aires yesterday.

Speaking to All Blacks TV after the win, Reece spoke about the latest step in his burgeoning career.

"I can't even find the words to describe it," Reece said.

"It's a special moment for me. I've come a long way, for me to be able to get here, it's a privilege.

Not resting on his laurels, Reece says that his All Blacks journey is only just beginning.

"I can't wait to get back to Wellington [and] start training, learn more from the boys and the coaches.

"I want to become better and better every day."