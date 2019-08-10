TODAY |

Wallaroos vow to improve for second Test against Black Ferns after Perth drubbing

AAP
More From
Rugby

The Wallaroos need to change their mindset to make a dent on the Black Ferns ahead of their second Test in Auckland next Saturday, according to coach Dwayne Nestor.

The Wallaroos were outclassed by the world champions 47-10 in Perth but get a chance to make amends in another double header at Eden Park before the men's match.

In what was the Black Ferns' 17th straight win over Australia, they set up the win with a 22-0 halftime lead.

Wallaroos winger Lori Cramer scored twice in the second half but the Kiwis kicked away with another four tries.

Nestor said his team allowed themselves to be "bullied" by the world No.1 side.

"We have to get over the fact that we haven't beaten them," he said.

"I think the girls are allowed to do certain things in club rugby which they get away with but then when you go and play a team like the Black Ferns, you don't get away with those things.

"It's almost like they sit back and let it happen and I think it's a mindset we need to help create."

The Wallaroos' let themselves down with poor ball security and a wobbly lineout - losing six of their own throws.

Wallaroos skipper Grace Hamilton said the loss hurt and vowed they would be better in the return leg.

Despite the scoreline No.8 Hamilton again starred, finishing with 15 carries which was twice as many as her try-scoring Black Ferns opposite Charmaine McMenamin.

"It's disappointing but for us I think the biggest thing is we learn from this and we fire into next week," Hamilton said.

"Defensively we didn't value the ball enough when we had it and we turned it over easily.

"We need to value that ball because that is the way we get momentum.

"We need to improve but we have it in us and I know we can be better than that.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand were too strong for the Wallaroos, winning 47-10 in Perth. Source: SKY
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:34
Barrett said the team will "get around him" after he become the fourth All Black ever to be sent off.
'I reminded him he's not a dirty player' - Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'carrying a lot of responsibility' after red card
2
A needless penalty from Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett's red card had Hansen shaking his head.
Steve Hansen blasts All Blacks' discipline after Bledisloe bashing - 'It's dumb footy'
3
Serena Williams shakes hands with Naomi Osaka after winning their Rogers Cup semi-final clash.
Serena Williams wins first rematch with Naomi Osaka since dramatic US Open final
4
South Africa beat Argentina 46-13 to take the crown off the All Blacks.
Springboks celebrate winning Rugby Championship for first time after dismantling Pumas
5
Ben Te'o
England's RWC campaign has shaky start after 'altercation' between players - report
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:31
"All we've done is bought ourselves a ticket to Auckland, that's it," Cheika said.

Michael Cheika not getting carried away after Wallabies' big Bledisloe win
01:19
Despite injuries and the team's form, the All Blacks coach says they still have plans A, B, C and D.

All Blacks not pushing RWC panic button after heavy loss to Wallabies

Ben Te'o

England's RWC campaign has shaky start after 'altercation' between players - report
00:47
A needless penalty from Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett's red card had Hansen shaking his head.

Steve Hansen blasts All Blacks' discipline after Bledisloe bashing - 'It's dumb footy'