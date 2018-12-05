TODAY |

Wallaroos halfback expecting physical clash with Black Ferns in showdown against idol Kendra Cocksedge

AAP
Georgia Cormick may be small in size but she's up for the huge challenge of wearing the Wallaroos halfback jersey against world No.1 Black Ferns this weekend.

The 23-year-old will make her starting debut at Perth's Optus Stadium with the Wallaroos and Black Ferns squaring off in the first match of a double header also featuring the Wallabies and All Blacks.

The Wallaroos haven't beaten the world champions in 16 attempts but a series clean sweep against Japan has them perfectly primed to cause an upset.

Cormick stands just 157cm and weighs only 56kg but says rough and tumble days in the backyard playing against her two older brothers have given her confidence to take on the world's best.

She expects the athletic Kiwis to run some big bodies her way.

"I'm used to it, having mucked around with them (brothers) since I was little, and I've always been the smallest in the team," Cormick said.

"The pressure has been on me from our defence at training this week, practising the pressuring but I will just try to concentrate on my game and doing my job."

Cormick is set for her first start after Wallaroos vice-captain Cobie-Jane Morgan's withdrawal from the series for personal reasons.

She will be opposing New Zealand 2018 rugby's player of the year Kendra Cocksedge, who beat the likes of All Blacks Richie Mo'unga and Brodie Retallick for the gong.

With 51 caps under her best Cocksedge, 31, has won two World Cups.

Growing up in Melbourne, Cormick said she played club rugby with the boys until she was no longer permitted, and didn't even realise women played international rugby.

Born acriss the Tasman in Dunedin, she said as a youngster she idolised former All Blacks playmaker Dan Carter.

"We grew up only really having those male figures so I used to get my tee in the backyard and practice Dan Carter's approach to the ball and his drop kicks.

"Definitely over the last few years though watching the women's game I've got some inspiration from athletes like Kendra and Cobie."

New Zealand's Kendra Cocksedge scores a try during the Black Ferns vs Australia Women's rugby match at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday the 25th of August 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
New Zealand's Kendra Cocksedge scores a try during the Black Ferns vs Australia Women's rugby match at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday the 25th of August 2018. Source: Photosport
