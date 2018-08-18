TODAY |

Wallaroos determined to end 16-game losing streak against Black Ferns

AAP
Rugby

If you thought the Wallabies do it tough against the All Blacks, spare a thought for the Australian women's rugby side.

The Wallaroos have never beaten the Black Ferns and will take a 0-16 record into Saturday's clash against their arch rival at Optus Stadium.

The match will be played before the Wallabies do battle with the All Blacks at the same venue and the Wallaroos are desperate to break their duck.

Despite the horror record, there is hope.

With more funds being put into women's rugby in Australia and a bigger focus on giving them more Tests, the Wallaroos are on the improve.

The current world No.7s know they will start as rank underdogs against NZ, who have won five of the past six women's World Cups.

But the Wallaroos gained vital confidence from their recent 2-0 series win over Japan, with the cohesion built there giving them belief they are better placed to finally topple the powerful Black Ferns.

"They have always been dominant. It's kind of in their blood," Wallaroos skipper Grace Hamilton said.

"They spend a lot of time together. We've now had that opportunity to spend time together (during that recent series against Japan). This is the best preparation we've ever had.

"I think we've built that belief now. You put yourself in fearful situations to build that belief, that challenging environment.

"We're excited for the challenge. I believe in these girls."

Black Ferns' Stacey Waaka takes on the Wallaroos defence at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Wallaroos v Black Ferns, Bledisloe doubleheader. ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 18th August 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Black Ferns' Stacey Waaka takes on the Wallaroos defence at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Source: Photosport
