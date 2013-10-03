TODAY |

Wallaby James O'Connor's improvement shows in how he spends his Tuesday nights

AAP
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

The biggest indicator of James O'Connor's transformation from rugby party boy to model professional in Wallabies veteran Will Genia's opinion is his Tuesday nights.

Prior to O'Connor's departure from Australia six years ago, Genia noted how his teammate would use nights off to hit the town.

These days however, it's a very different story.

"Tuesday nights, James was always out and about doing stuff because Wednesday we have off," Genia said.

"Tuesday night in the last three or four weeks that we've had, he's in his room stretching, doing what it takes in terms of recovery.

"He understands that this is a huge opportunity for him."

O'Connor is in contention to line up for the Wallabies for the first time since 2013 when Australia host Argentina in the Rugby Championship at Suncorp Stadium.

After Nick White's impressive return at halfback last weekend against South Africa, Genia says he's excited to see what O'Connor can offer as the Wallabies aim to build some momentum before back-to-back Bledisloe Cup Tests against New Zealand.

"You saw Whitey come back and play very well, hopefully it can be a similar story with James because I think he was on 44 Tests and he was so young when he left," Genia said.

"We all know how good he is and hopefully the fact he's in a better space mentally, he can be an even better player this time around."

James O'Connor.
James O'Connor. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
The legendary former New Zealand coach assesses the victory.
Aussie netball legend: World Cup final loss to Silver Ferns had 'sense of inevitability'
2
The team, flying back from Argentina, managed to catch the winning moment in transit.
All Blacks, Steve Hansen huddle around tiny phone to watch moment Silver Ferns win World Cup
3
Rore’s tear were one of the images of the disastrous Games campaign, but now she’s a world champion.
Watch: Bubbly-drinking Katrina Rore and 1 NEWS’ Jenny-May Clarkson ‘sisters now’ after Commonwealth Games tears
4
The veteran All Black made a self-deprecating wisecrack about his head of hair after fielding a mullet question.
Sam Whitelock amuses reporters while talking about mullet haircuts
5
Maria Folau against Malawi
Silver Ferns coach hails Maria Folau's mental strength amid husband Israel's controversy
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:52
The Ferns claimed the Netball World Cup by beating Australia.

'The boys loved it' – Steve Hansen congratulates Silver Ferns, Noeline Taurua
01:05
Four players made their Test debuts in the win over Argentina.

All Blacks rookies given pass mark by Steve Hansen: 'They've done themselves no harm'
1 NEWS

'We're not far away' - Wallabies confident of turnaround after Springboks hiding
00:25
The winger is targeting more Tests after yesterday's win over Argentina.

'I want to become better and better' – Sevu Reece determined to build on All Blacks debut