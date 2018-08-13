 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Wallaby Will Genia rates winning the Bledisloe over the World Cup

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
Australia

Wallabies halfback Will Genia rates winning a Bledisloe Cup above the World Cup, describing a series victory against the New Zealanders as his "number one priority".

The Wallabies head into Saturday's 2018 Bledisloe opener in Sydney trying to end New Zealand's 15-year hold on the trophy.

Asked what winning the Bledisloe would mean to the Wallabies Genia said: "everything".

"I can only speak from my personal point of view and for me, I'd have to say it's the pinnacle."

"The World Cup is obviously up there but how often do you get to play the best team in the world three times and have to win two out of three to win a trophy?"

"I've been trying for a while now so really looking forward to another crack."

Genia said it was difficult to establish whether winning a Bledisloe was harder than claiming the World Cup given he hadn't done either but said the former was now his specific goal.

"I will say for me it's the number one priorIty because they are the best team in the world for the last 15, 20 years, back-to-back word cup winners," he said.

"You have to beat them two times out of three to win that trophy, so for me that makes it incredibly difficult and also will make it incredibly special if we're fortunate enough to do it."

Genia has played in just three wins in 20 Bledisloe matches stretching back to 2009.

He said intensity was the key to beating the All Blacks.

"Just making sure you are in their faces for the entire 80 minutes," he said.

"They are a good team but if you give them an opportunity, give them a sniff, they take it - whether it's in defence or in attack."

"It's being relentless in terms of the pressure you apply on them with the ball, without the ball, and just bring that physicality as well.

"I think that was a big trademark of our game when we played them last time in Brisbane."

Genia said Australia were in a lot better physical condition than at the same stage last year because of the recent trial, just over two weeks before Saturday's game.

"Playing that trial game certainly helps, for a lot of us it would have been several weeks until we played another game since the end of Super Rugby," Genia said.

Australia's Will Genia passes the ball during the 3rd Bledisloe Cup rugby test match, Australia v All Blacks, Suncorp stadium, Brisbane, Australia, 21 October 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard/ www.photosport.nz
Will Genia. Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
The retiring Southern Steel captain hoped she hadn’t upset anyone with her topless photo, following her team’s stunning ANZ Premiership triumph.

'Hopefully I didn’t offend anyone' - topless snap a bit of banter, says outgoing Steel star Wendy Frew
2

'Their event is inferior' - British All Blacks critic says Six Nations superior to Rugby Championship
3

Most popular: 'I'm out' - Wendy Frew shares topless Kurt Baker-inspired snap after ANZ Premiership win
4

Watch: Ardie Savea, Sam Cane blast through weighted chin-ups in gut-busting All Blacks' gym session
5

'Who would’ve thought the All Blacks coach would be doing my dishes one day' - Steve Hansen helping the All Blacks retain their famed culture - one dish at a time
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Aussie couple face backlash over real life My Sister's Keeper scenario where baby is genetically engineered to save brother
01:24
The star fullback says memories of the “lucky” Bledisloe Cup win in Dunedin last year is banishing any complacency in the All Blacks.

All Blacks star Ben Smith adamant they were lucky to win Bledisloe last year

Terrified Kiwi couple dive for cover as shots fired at their campervan in Queensland

'Who would’ve thought the All Blacks coach would be doing my dishes one day' - Steve Hansen helping the All Blacks retain their famed culture - one dish at a time

'It would be odd if we weren’t to do that' - All Blacks hit back after haka criticism from ex-players

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

All Blacks Sam Cane and Ben Smith say it would be odd not to do a haka before a match after suggestions from past players that the pre-match ritual be performed less.

Former All Blacks Kees Meeuws, Sir Colin Meads and Andrew Mehrtens called for the haka to be performed less in The Jersey, a book by UK writer Peter Bills.

However, Cane revealed to media in Sydney today that the All Blacks had been told former prop Meeuws had been misquoted.

“The only article I’ve seen on it was around Kees Meeuws and we’ve been informed that unfortunately he was misquoted so that’s a shame,” Cane said.

Smith and Cane said the modern-day All Blacks treasured doing the haka before every match despite the number of Tests increasing.

“It’s a massive privilege to be able to do the haka and it would be odd if we weren’t to do that before a game,” Smith said.

“We love doing the haka, we do a light run through at captain’s run and then we bust it out on Saturday and it’s sort of like the final touches of we’re ready to go,” Cane said.

“We’re well aware of the strong history it has and it’s part of who we are as All Blacks, it’s as strong and powerful as ever in my opinion.”

Up until 1987, the All Blacks had only done the haka before Test matches outside New Zealand. 

Sam Cane and Ben Smith say the All Blacks have always treasured being able to the haka, following criticism from past players in an upcoming book. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:56
Up to 20 per cent of clients seeking work are of Asian heritage, and the number is growing.

NZ appearance medicine industry reports increasing number of Asian clients seeking to 'Westernise' their faces

‘Our children need us’ – schools urge pay equity for teacher aides, who work with high-needs and vulnerable students

Don't put out the washing - downpours due in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga tonight

'Ceremonial' RNZAF war plane loses engine power, makes forced landing on belly in farmer's paddock near Ohakea

'The signs are positive' for New Zealand's economy despite slowdown - Reserve Bank Governor

Most read: Māori Niuean man who claims he was given 'black guy repellent' sues Queensland employer

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Health
Social Issues
Maori Issues
Australia

A Māori Niuean man claims he was handed 'Black Guy Repllent' [sic] at a Queensland tour company he worked for in an act of racial discrimination against him due to his skin colour.

McDuff Tupetagi claims last year's incident was one of many while working at the Rainbow Beach Adventure Company in Queensland, the Brisbane Times reports.

Mr Tupetagi claimed he was later forced to take sick leave for mental distress after feeling "like an unwanted creature or pet" while working for the company.

In 2016, he twice asked for a sunshade. In the second instance, his boss' manager, "Byron", denied his request, saying to Mr Tupetagi to the effect of "because you're black", the statement of facts lodged this week reads.

"By Byron's words, Byron imputed to the complainant that he was less or not susceptible to sunburn and skin damage from the sun because of his skin colour."

Then in November 2017, colleageus told Mr Tupetagi there was a "a present" was left for him in his car. It consisted of an empty bottle of sunscreen covered in yellow tape labelled "Black Guy Repllent" [sic] and "Caution! Only use on blacks".

The incident was reported and the alleged perpetrator told Mr Tupetagi he was sent to his home to apologise. 

Mr Tupetagi is now suing the company and two of its employees for discrimination, telling the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission he was often jokingly referred to as "the black fella".

Mr Tupetagi has since been diagnosed with severe depression and agoraphobia.

In a statement, Website Travel Group, which owns the tour company, said they "value all our employees" and that they are "supporting the proceedings".

The case is expected to appear before the courts in the next few weeks.


Source: istock.com
Topics
World
Health
Social Issues
Maori Issues
Australia