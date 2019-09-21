Wallabies won't appeal Reece Hodge Rugby World Cup suspension

The Wallabies will not appeal a three-match ban handed down to winger Reece Hodge, coach Michael Cheika says.

Hodge, 25, was slapped with a three-match ban earlier this week, found guilty of a dangerous tackle on Fiji's Peceli Yato in Australia's Rugby World Cup victory in Sapporo last week.

Speaking to media this afternoon, coach Cheika revealed that the Wallabies have accepted the verdict handed down to Hodge.

"What's the legal term? We deliberated, yes, with our (lawyer) and several other legal minds around Australia and we've come to the conclusion that we won't be appealing," Cheika said.

"If they can't see that tackle doesn't meet the red card threshold on first view, I worry a little bit about going back there and getting more, just a bit of a show of force, I suppose. After speaking with Reece, we decided not to do it."