Wallabies win over Pumas a big step forward: Aussie coach Michel Cheika

The Wallabies' performance against Argentina wasn't just significant because it was their first Rugby Championship victory but because of the manner of the win, according to coach Michael Cheika.

The superstar fullback picked up two tries in the 45-20 win in Canberra.
Source: SKY

Australia trailed 13-10 at halftime but piled on five tries in the second half of their Canberra clash to post a resounding 45-20 result.

Cheika was unhappy with their scrappy first-half showing but, rather than rip in himself, the players addressed it at the break and drove the revival.

"When players start driving it, that's a good step forward," Cheika said.

"When it comes from them they realise that they own it and they've got to change it and that's the first time I've seen it with this group."

Playmaker Bernard Foley said it was a mark of the growing leadership in the side.

"The guys really took ownership and knew what was going wrong and addressed it," Foley said.

"We didn't have to wait for the coaches to come in and give us the typical Cheika spray at half-time.

"We were able to get the focus back on track and I think what grew in that second half is the potential and the belief in this side."

The coach believed it was a reflection of the growing maturity in the group, although he felt there was still a way to go before they emulated the 2015 group that reached the World Cup final.

Cheika said being consistent for a full 80 minutes was their next goal, with either a poor first half or poor second stanza proving costly through the Rugby Championship.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika during the Wallabies Captain's Run at Eden Park ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship match in Auckland. Friday 14 August 2015. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika during the Wallabies Captain's Run at Eden Park ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship match in Auckland.

Source: Photosport

"If you look at the games it's probably just a bit of maturity that hasn't seen us have three wins," he said, referring to their late fade-outs that led to a loss to New Zealand and a draw with South Africa.

"That's the difference between a good team, and we're becoming a good team, and a great team; and if we want to become a great team we've got to deliver that.

"It's just something we've got to get better at but what we've got from the Argentina match is them seeing that live."

The Wallabies' next challenge is against the Springboks, who will be eager to rebound after their demoralising 57-0 record loss to the All Blacks.

Cheika plans to trim his squad by two players but said utility Karmichael Hunt could join them for the second leg in Argentina after overcoming an ankle injury.

Lock Adam Coleman has a shoulder injury and hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau rib damage but they were hopeful of being on the plane for the Bloemfontein clash.

Foley also has a black eye but Cheika downplayed any concerns about a possible fracture.

