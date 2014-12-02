 

Wallabies veteran Stephen Moore to retire after final Test against Scotland

Hooker Stephen Moore says he will retire from playing rugby after Australia's final test of the season against Scotland on Sunday.

Stephen Moore on the charge against the All Blacks

Source: Photosport

Rugby Australia says in a statement that Moore originally planned to play one last season with the Queensland Reds in Super Rugby, but will retire after the Murrayfield match.

Moore says, "I'd started planning for life after rugby since announcing my retirement from the international game back in July, and the opportunity that I was exploring materialized probably six months earlier than I had expected."

Moore, who has played 128 tests, the second-most for Australia behind George Gregan's 139, made his test debut against Samoa in June 2005. He represented Australia at three Rugby World Cups, including captaining Australia to the 2015 Rugby World Cup final.

The 34-year old Moore was first named Wallabies captain in June 2014.

