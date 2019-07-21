Wallabies' Tongan Thor yellow carded for cheap shot on Springboks opposite

Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou was sent to the sin bin for a late tackle in his side’s 35-17 loss to South Africa, dangerously cleaning out his opponent after the whistle.

Shortly into the second half, and with his side 14-10 down on the scoreboard, Tupou hit his opponent late, with the shoulder after the whistle, giving the referee no choice but to show a yellow card.

Despite the protests of Australia captain Michael Hooper, Tupou was given his marching orders, and 10 minutes in the sin bin.