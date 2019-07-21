Wallabies' Tongan Thor yellow carded for cheap shot on Springboks opposite

Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou was sent to the sin bin for a late tackle in his side’s 35-17 loss to South Africa, dangerously cleaning out his opponent after the whistle.
Shortly into the second half, and with his side 14-10 down on the scoreboard, Tupou hit his opponent late, with the shoulder after the whistle, giving the referee no choice but to show a yellow card.
Despite the protests of Australia captain Michael Hooper, Tupou was given his marching orders, and 10 minutes in the sin bin.
From there, Australia would never recover, conceding two tries with their numerical disadvantage, South Africa showing their credentials with an impressive victory.