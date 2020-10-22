Wallabies star wants team to take knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement

Wallabies star Dane Haylett-Petty hasn't ruled out the team taking a knee before a Test match.

The outside back says his teammates would consider following athletes from around the world who have shown solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protest against racial injustice was popularised by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

“I think sport has a lot of opportunity to join conversations and have a say and a lot of sports have done that,” he told reporters while presenting the Wallabies' new Indigenous jersey.

“I can’t speak for everyone but it would be a great show of support. I think that would be a discussion to have as a group and we’d definitely consider it.”

The shirt, designed by Indigenous Sydney artist Dennis Golding, will be worn against the All Blacks in the third Bledisloe Cup Test on October 31.

Kurtley Beale poses during the Wallabies Indigenous Jersey Launch at the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence on July 17, 2017 in Sydney, Australia Source: Getty

Only 14 Indigenous Australians have played for the Wallabies, the last being Kurtley Beale.

“We’ve got a very diverse group,” Haylett-Petty said of the Wallabies squad.

“That’s a strength of ours, being able to represent all Australians, especially first nation peoples by wearing this shirt.”

Currently there are no Indigenous players in Dave Rennie's side.

Haylett-Petty says more needs to be done to encourage first nation people to play rugby union.

“We need more Kurtley Beales and hopefully by wearing this jersey it will inspire more Indigenous kids to aspire to wear the Wallabies shirt in future,” said Haylett-Petty.