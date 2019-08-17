TODAY |

Wallabies star questions criticism levelled at SBW - 'He's given so much for the jersey'

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has received support from an unlikely ally, with Wallabies opposite Samu Kerevi coming into bat for the maligned superstar.

Often criticised by fans and commentators, Williams responded in style after a run of injuries, scoring a try and being involved in both attack and defence as the Wallabies had no answer to the All Blacks' all-round display, retaining the Bledisloe Cup with a 36-0 thrashing at Eden Park on Saturday.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Kerevi - arguably the star of the Wallabies' 47-26 victory in the first Bledisloe Cup Test in Perth two weeks ago - questioned the negative attitude towards Williams, the 34-year old seemingly fighting for his spot in this year's All Blacks World Cup squad.

"All that chat is disappointing because he's given so much for the jersey. He's an outstanding player," Kerevi said.

"I was really happy that I got to play him tonight, I don't think I've got to play him. . . he was on a list that I had to play all the centres that New Zealand's produced.

"They're the best team in my eyes and, always trying to be the best myself, I'm trying to compete with the best.

"It was really cool to play him. I thought he played outstanding."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Often maligned, Williams showed his wares as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
2
Steve Tew told Sunday about the plan to allow players to play for more than one Test side.
European nations stopped Pacific players from representing multiple nations, says NZ Rugby boss
3
Former Manu Samoa international Seilala Mapusua said things are much more dier for Tier Two nations than World Rugby realises.
'We're getting to boiling point' - Pacific rugby nations fed up with treatment of players and unwinnable financial battles
4
Sbusiso Nkosi scored twice in the 24-18 win but this one was something special.
Springboks wing scores try of the year contender after beating four defenders en route to flying finish
5
Barrett said he was delighted to work with the rookie the duo to get the best out of them.
'They're so exciting' - Beauden Barrett relishing All Blacks' new-look back three
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:06
Hansen said some "question marks" were erased in the 36-0 win but there's competition and decisions to be made elsewhere.

Steve Hansen says World Cup selection easier in some areas, but headaches persist
07:22
Former Manu Samoa international Seilala Mapusua said things are much more dier for Tier Two nations than World Rugby realises.

'We're getting to boiling point' - Pacific rugby nations fed up with treatment of players and unwinnable financial battles
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 15: Rieko Ioane looks on during a New Zealand All Blacks training session on August 15, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Struggling Rieko Ioane one of nine All Blacks released to play in Mitre 10 Cup
22:04

John Campbell investigates: Odds stacked against Pacific minnows like Manu Samoa at Rugby World Cup