Wallabies star questions criticism levelled at SBW - 'He's given so much for the jersey'

All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has received support from an unlikely ally, with Wallabies opposite Samu Kerevi coming into bat for the maligned superstar.

Often criticised by fans and commentators, Williams responded in style after a run of injuries, scoring a try and being involved in both attack and defence as the Wallabies had no answer to the All Blacks' all-round display, retaining the Bledisloe Cup with a 36-0 thrashing at Eden Park on Saturday.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Kerevi - arguably the star of the Wallabies' 47-26 victory in the first Bledisloe Cup Test in Perth two weeks ago - questioned the negative attitude towards Williams, the 34-year old seemingly fighting for his spot in this year's All Blacks World Cup squad.

"All that chat is disappointing because he's given so much for the jersey. He's an outstanding player," Kerevi said.

"I was really happy that I got to play him tonight, I don't think I've got to play him. . . he was on a list that I had to play all the centres that New Zealand's produced.

"They're the best team in my eyes and, always trying to be the best myself, I'm trying to compete with the best.