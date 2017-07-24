 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Wallabies star Karmichael Hunt still in limbo after fronting court

share

Source:

AAP

Wallabies star Karmichael Hunt's career remains in limbo after his latest drug- related case was adjourned for a further three weeks.

Karmichael Hunt (Australian Wallabies) PHOTO SMPIMAGES.COM / www.photosport.nz - Action from the Rugby Union Interntional between the Australian Wallabies V Italy played at Suncorp Stadium June 24, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia.

Wallabies back Karmichael Hunt.

Source: Photosport

The Queensland Reds utility back appeared briefly in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and a new charge - contravening a police direction.

Hunt did not enter a plea and remains barred from training with his Reds teammates in what Rugby Australia described as a "voluntary stand-down" until he returns to court on February 19.

His lawyer, Adam Magill, requested the matter be adjourned to give him and his client time to review the police material.

Mr Magill said it was "too early to tell" if he would fight the charges.

"We've only just received some of the material," he told reporters.

"We haven't even read it, it's literally just been handed to us in an envelope."

It is Hunt's second cocaine indiscretion in three years and threatens to bring an abrupt end to his glittering three-code career.

He was charged after officers allegedly found him in possession of cocaine and alprazolam - better known as Xanax - during a search in a car park in the inner- Brisbane suburb of Fortitude Valley on December 30.

He was immediately stood down from all team-related duties when it emerged and has been training by himself ever since.

The new charge brought against the 31-year-old alleges he failed to provide identification to police at Fortitude Valley police station on January 6.

If convicted, it's expected Hunt's contract will be torn up.

He had only signed a fresh two-year deal with the Reds and Rugby Australia a month earlier.

The new court date is four days before Queensland's first game of the new Super Rugby season, against the Melbourne Rebels at AAMI Park.

Hunt played seven seasons in the NRL with the Brisbane Broncos and four in the AFL with the Gold Coast Suns before switching to rugby union for the start of the 2015 campaign.

He got off to a rocky start with the Reds when charged with four counts of drug possession, which occurred just after finishing his Suns' contract.

Hunt was suspended for six weeks, fined $30,000, stripped of the Reds vice- captaincy and instructed to undergo counselling.

He admitted it as a "terrible mistake" but denied he had a drug problem.

The utility back seemed to have put the controversy behind him last year when he was one of Queensland's best players and made his Test debut for the Wallabies.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:07
1
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

00:20
2
OKC star Anthony wore Adams' furry hat, telling the big Kiwi to change up his fashion sense.

Video: 'Take my hat off bruv' - Steven Adams has funny dig at Thunder teammate Carmelo Anthony


3
Gerard Beale, Vodafone Warriors rugby league media day, portrait session, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 10 January 2018. Copyright Image: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

'It's going to be a challenge' - New recruit Gerard Beale on Warriors' potential for 2018

00:33
4
Chris Boyd tried so hard to use a catch phrase to evade the question, but it went south so, so quickly.

'The club's ambitions match my own' - Coach Chris Boyd leaving Hurricanes at end of 2018 season to join UK club Northampton

5
LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 30: Ronda Rousey prepares to face Amanda Nunes in their UFC bantmaweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

'This is my life now' - Former UFC champ Ronda Rousey shifts to WWE wrestling


02:05

Cromwell NZ's hottest place today at 36.6 degrees as records tumble in Central Otago

The heatwave in the south has seen more people arriving at hospital with dehydration and sun exposure.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:39
Crowds at the One Love Festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend.

Watch: Kiwi crowd erupts into beautiful sing-along of E Papa Waiari at One Love Festival

Crowds at the reggae festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend, spurred on by artist Fiji.

00:29
Mars has already won song of the year for What I Like.

Bruno Mars wins Album of the Year denying Lorde at Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars was a big winner at this years awards.


00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 