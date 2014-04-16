Wallabies star Israel Folau pushes for rugby 'State of Origin'

He wears Waratah blue for a living but there's only one option for Israel Folau if the 'State of Union' concept gets off the ground - maroon.



Wallabies winger Israel Folau celebrates. Source: Photosport

The Wallabies star is intrigued by talk of a rugby union adaptation of State of Origin, which could be launched in June to give the domestic game a much-needed mid-season sugar hit.



Discussions are continuing around the match, which has been dreamed up by the Queensland Rugby Union and is now slated for Thursday, June 29 - a few days after Australia's third and final mid-season international against Italy in Brisbane.



Folau - who was born in Minto, NSW but relocated from Sydney's southwest to Brisbane as a teenager - has moved to clear up any debates regarding his eligibility.



"Just going on playing in the previous code with rugby league and being a Queenslander, I don't feel like it's right if I put on that blue jersey," Folau told AAP.



"Not to take away anything from putting on the Tahs jersey - it's a special thing for me and every time I get the chance to do that, I go out there and give the best I can.



"But if that concept comes to life and I get the opportunity to play in it, it's only fair. That's where I'm from."



Folau played five times for Queensland in rugby league's State of Origin showpiece, but had never played rugby until he joined the NSW Waratahs in 2013.



The 27-year-old reckons it's a good idea but wonders how a rugby version it would fit into an already jam-packed calendar, and whether all players would get behind it.



"We'll see what happens in terms of that," he said.



All five Australian Super Rugby franchises and the Rugby Union Players' Association have endorsed the concept.



The QRU has also reserved Ballymore Stadium to host the match but it's understood the NSWRU is also interested in staging it in Sydney.

