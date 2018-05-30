Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper hoping Pete Samu gets green light from NZ Rugby

Michael Hooper has seen Crusaders forward Pete Samu carve up Australian teams enough times to know he'd much rather be playing with him than against him.

Peter Samu. Source: Photosport

But whether the Wallabies skipper gets the chance to team up with him in the back-row during next month's three-Test series against Ireland remains to be seen.

Melbourne-born Samu is eligible for selection after penning a two-year deal with the Brumbies this week.

However, the 26-year-old may have to wait a little while longer to make his Wallabies debut after coach Michael Cheika was blocked from picking him in his squad for the Ireland series.

New Zealand Rugby is playing hardball and is yet to respond to an official request from Rugby Australia for his release - and according to World Rugby regulations regarding players with dual eligibility, they are entitled to say no.

Cheika picked only five back-rowers in his 33-man squad, which suggests there is some hope of Samu being given the all clear when negotiations resume on Thursday.

Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper at training with Australian teammates in NSW. Source: Photosport

Hooper is hopeful it comes, having watching him tear the NSW Waratahs apart only a couple of weeks ago.

"I've been very impressed with Pete Samu," Hooper told Fox Sports.

"When we played him, he made a game-changing, momentum-changing run and he's been through the Tahs outfit before, so it's good to see him coming home.

"He's an outstanding ball runner, he's got a very good broad game as well.

"He's a guy that adds a lot of different dimensions and if you're a team reviewing him, it's hard to put a finger on how to stop him."

Australia have a shortage of options at blindside flanker, Samu's preferred position, with Jack Dempsey injured and Ned Hanigan unavailable until the second match of the series against Ireland.

If Samu's clearance doesn't come through, the No.6 jersey will likely fall to Caleb Timu or Lukhan Tui.