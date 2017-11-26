 

Wallabies' Sekope Kepu red-carded after using shoulder in sickening headshot against Scottish tackler

The Wallabies have ended their spring tour in humiliating fashion, slumping to their biggest-ever loss to Scotland at Murrayfield.

Kepu missed the entire second half of Australia's 53-24 loss to Scotland after this disturbing act of foul play.
Source: SKY

The Scots, rejuvenated under coach Gregor Townsend, ran in eight tries in a 53-24 walkover to chalk up a second successive win over Michael Cheika's side following their victory in Sydney in June.

Impressive as the Scots were, their task was made easier thanks to a brain snap from Sekope Kepu that saw him red-carded two minutes before halftime.

With his side leading 12-10 thanks to two quickfire Tevita Kuradrani tries, Kepu was sent from the field after he caught Hamish Watson with a shoulder charge to the head.

French referee Pascal Gauzere immediately referred the incident to television match official Graham Hughes who recommended that a red card be shown.

Kepu becomes only the fifth Wallabies player to be sent from the the field and the first since Kuridrani was dismissed for a lifting tackle against Ireland in 2013.

Scotland immediately made their numerical advantage tell when halfback Ali Price wrong-footed Bernard Foley and darted over from close range with Finn Russell adding the extras to give his side a 17-12 lead at the break.

Kurtley Beale restored Australia's lead after the restart with an excellent dummy that fooled the Scots' defence allowing him to crash over.

However, four tries in a dazzling 15-minute spell sent the home crowd into a frenzy as Scotland, led by fill-in fullback Sean Maitland, a late replacement for Stuart Hogg who was injured in the warm-up.

Maitland grabbed the first after rampaging down the left flank with Jonny Gray and lock Huw Jones crossing before winger Byron McGuigan added to his first-half opener to leave the

Wallabies shellshocked.

Retiring former skipper Stephen Moore was given a warm reception from the Murrayfield crowd when he exited the field for the last time just before the hour mark before Lopeti Timani added some respectability to the score with a close-range five-pointer that was converted by Foley.

But the misery continued for Cheika, whose side finished with 13 men after Kurtley Beale was sin-binned, with skipper John Barclay and Stuart McInally going over to bring up the half-century for Scotland.

The Scots' previous biggest win against Australia was 24-15 in 1981.

