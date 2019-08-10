Wallabies second-five bumps off Beauden Barrett to set up all-time classic try

Wallabies second-five Samu Kerevi had a night to remember against the All Blacks in Perth, playing a key role in Australia's impressive 47-26 victory.

With the Wallabies ahead on the scoreboard, and having just scored through Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Michael Cheika's side put their foot on the All Blacks' throats, as winger Marika Koroibete found Kerevi outside him.

What happened next was truly special though, as Kerevi burst down the wing, before bouncing off the covering tackle from fullback Beauden Barrett, getting his final pass away to halfback Nic White.