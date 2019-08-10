TODAY |

Wallabies second-five bumps off Beauden Barrett to set up all-time classic try

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Wallabies second-five Samu Kerevi had a night to remember against the All Blacks in Perth, playing a key role in Australia's impressive 47-26 victory.

With the Wallabies ahead on the scoreboard, and having just scored through Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Michael Cheika's side put their foot on the All Blacks' throats, as winger Marika Koroibete found Kerevi outside him.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth. Source: SKY

What happened next was truly special though, as Kerevi burst down the wing, before bouncing off the covering tackle from fullback Beauden Barrett, getting his final pass away to halfback Nic White.

White needed no second invitation, diving over in the corner for one of the tries of the year, the Wallabies outclassing the All Blacks in emphatic style.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Samu Kerevi trampled the All Blacks' fullback before putting away Nic White. Source: SKY
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Scott Barrett is sent off against the Wallabies
Wallabies thrash 14-man All Blacks to put one hand on Bledisloe Cup
2
Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth.
Scott Barrett shown red card after headshot on Wallabies' Michael Hooper
3
Samu Kerevi trampled the All Blacks' fullback before putting away Nic White.
Wallabies second-five bumps off Beauden Barrett to set up all-time classic try
4
Winger Vereniki Goneva finished off an outstanding team try as Fiji eked out a 10-3 win.
Brilliant 80m try lights up Flying Fijians' scrappy win over Manu Samoa
5
Blake Green. Vodafone Warriors v Manly Sea Eagles. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 9 August 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Warriors veteran heard shouting 'kick us out of the comp' as he raged over refereeing decision
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:15
The All Blacks star got some vital minutes in his side's loss to Taranaki.

SBW misses chance for intercept try in Counties Manukau return
00:15
The Brave Blossoms' captain scored twice in his side's 34-20 victory.

Michael Leitch stars as Japan beat USA to win Pacific Nations Cup
00:15
The Bulls held on for a thrilling 34-29 win in Pukekohe.

Waisake Naholo finishes off vintage Taranaki try as Counties go down despite SBW's return
00:28
The former wonderkid starts at centre in tonight's Perth clash.

James O'Connor ready to face All Blacks, says Wallabies skipper