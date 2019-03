Internationals Scott Sio and Matt Todd have expressed fears for the future of Pacific Islands rugby if the region isn't represented in the proposed new global competition



Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle has called for the competition model to provide opportunities for the Pacific Islands.



Captains of nine of the world's top 10 nations, including Wallabies' skipper Michael Hooper, were among the players speaking on a conference call set up by the International Rugby Players (IRP) council to discuss the likely impact of the planned World Rugby Nations Championship.



The competition would see 12 leading countries play each other once per year toward a play-off series that leads to the top northern and southern hemisphere sides meeting in a final.



The IRP council understands promotion and relegation will not form part of the new proposal, which prevents tier two and emerging nations from accessing top- level competitive matches.



It's believed the competition would comprise the countries represented in the Six Nations, the Rugby Championship, plus Japan and the United States and that all would be guaranteed a minimum 12-year term.



Wallabies prop and Brumbies' player director on the Rugby Union Players' Australia (RUPA) board Sio, recognised if the Pacific region was snubbed, more players could look at leaving early in their career and serving a five-year residency period to qualify for tier one nations.



"Players aspire to represent themselves and their families against the best players in the world and at the highest level, and twelve years is a very long time. It wouldn't surprise me at all if those players did decide to do that," Sio said.



His concerns was shared by All Blacks backrower Todd.



"Certainly the quality of players that Pacific Island nations produce, there needs to be pathways to keep them playing for those nations otherwise we're just going to lose them all, " Todd said.



Sio said he liked the idea of a world league but leaving ninth-ranked Fiji out of a 12-team competition seemed odd.



"We have a lot of friends who have played for these nations, and aspire to as well, and we are always supporting them and their dreams,'" said Sio, part of the 47 per cent of male professional XVs players in Australia with Pasifika heritage.