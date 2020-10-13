Wallabies rematch will be less 'rusty' and 'clunky', according to Aaron Smith

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith says this week's showdown with the Wallabies will be less 'rusty' and 'clunky' than their anti-climactic draw in Wellington last weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Speaking to media in Auckland today, Smith said the team is using their week of preparation to focus on the basics, building the foundations for what should be a better rugby viewing spectacle and another classic match at Eden Park.

"There's some pretty simple messages there we can all fix," Smith said.

"Definitely around our defense, coming off the line, putting in hits, our breakdown work was average and on attack we were stagnant.

"I think the game we are going to see on Sunday is going to be less rusty, less clunky and hopefully a lot more free-flowing rugby."

He also admitted the team were still processing the performance which lead to their 16-16 draw with Australia, with a team review lunch taking place just before the press conference today.

"We've just literally come out of it, just had lunch around the review so it's still all processing in our heads, he said.

"We just gotta build our week.

"If we all start with ourselves individually and then build to a really exciting match at Eden Park."

The veteran halfback was also critical of his own performance last Sunday, saying the level he played at wasn't up to his own standard.

"My passing was erratic, inaccurate and really set us up, gave them shots at Richie Mo'unga, gave our forwards no opportunities to run onto the ball," Smith said.