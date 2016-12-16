TODAY |

Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou attacked, robbed in South Africa

AAP
Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou has suffered minor cuts to his arm after having his phone snatched in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Rugby Australia says Tupou was walking back to the team hotel after dinner with Wallabies front-row teammates about 9.15pm on Saturday when a man grabbed his phone.

He gave chase but the man jumped into a waiting vehicle and he suffered the cuts to his arm as he tried to grab the phone out of the car.

Someone just came up behind me and took my phone," said Tupou.

"I thought it was one of the boys so I looked back. He was wearing a hoodie and ran with my phone.

"I tried to chase him and he got in the car.

"I got injured with a cut but I am fine. I lost my phone but I can live with that."

Rugby Australia says local police took statements from all of the players and they believe it was part of a series of incidents that night.

The Wallabies are preparing to start the World Cup season with their Rugby Championship opening match against South Africa on Saturday at Ellis Park.

Taniela Tupou of the Wallabies in action during the Australia captains Run ahead of their match against Wales at Principality Stadium. Source: Photosport
