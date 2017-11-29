Wallabies prop Sekope Kepu banned for two NSW Super Rugby games

NSW prop Sekope Kepu will miss just two Super Rugby matches after he was suspended for three weeks for a shoulder charge during the Wallabies' Test loss to Scotland.

Sekope Kepu of Australia is shown a red card. Source: Photosport

Kepu was banned by World Rugby for his flying shoulder on Hamish Watson during the first half of Australia's record 53-24 defeat at Murrayfield.

With Australian rugby entering the off-season, an independent World Rugby-appointed disciplinary committee ruled to hold the ban over until next year and suspended Kepu until midnight on March 4.

A Wallabies spokesperson told AAP he would miss the last Waratahs trial match in 2018 and the first two matches of the Super Rugby season.

The 90-Test veteran has the right to appeal the decision for 72 hours.

Hurricanes' Brad Shields. Source: Photosport

Kepu was shown a red card after his mistimed challenge ended with Watson being struck in the side of the head.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika admitted after the game "the referee really didn't have much alternative" but to dismiss Kepu.

Kepu, the committee said, had accepted the tackle was an act of foul play that warranted a red card.