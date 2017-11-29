 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Wallabies prop Sekope Kepu banned for two NSW Super Rugby games

share

Source:

NZN

NSW prop Sekope Kepu will miss just two Super Rugby matches after he was suspended for three weeks for a shoulder charge during the Wallabies' Test loss to Scotland.

Sekope Kepu of Australia is shown a red card. Scotland v Australia, Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday 25th November 2017. Copyright photo: David Gibson / www.photosport.nz

Sekope Kepu of Australia is shown a red card.

Source: Photosport

Kepu was banned by World Rugby for his flying shoulder on Hamish Watson during the first half of Australia's record 53-24 defeat at Murrayfield.

With Australian rugby entering the off-season, an independent World Rugby-appointed disciplinary committee ruled to hold the ban over until next year and suspended Kepu until midnight on March 4.

A Wallabies spokesperson told AAP he would miss the last Waratahs trial match in 2018 and the first two matches of the Super Rugby season.

The 90-Test veteran has the right to appeal the decision for 72 hours.

Hurricanes' Brad Shields (R is tackled by Waratahs' Tolu Latu (Bottom) and Sekope Kepu during the Hurricanes vs Waratahs Super Rugby match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 7th of April 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Hurricanes' Brad Shields.

Source: Photosport

Kepu was shown a red card after his mistimed challenge ended with Watson being struck in the side of the head.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika admitted after the game "the referee really didn't have much alternative" but to dismiss Kepu.

Kepu, the committee said, had accepted the tackle was an act of foul play that warranted a red card.

His contrition and clean disciplinary record resulted in the "maximum discount of 50 per cent and reduced the length of the suspension to three weeks".

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
The Tongan RLWC team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Watch: 'It's a great honour' - Manu Vatuvei ahead of meeting Tongan king and receiving special award for RLWC efforts

01:26
2
The star forward was all smiles as he and his teammates arrived at the Royal Palace.

Video: 'In a big way I'm proud' - RLWC hero Jason Taumalolo and team decked out in traditional dress for ceremony with Tongan king

00:52
3
Joshua says you wouldn't see other rivalries such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stoop to such levels so why should the Kiwi fighter.

Watch: 'I swerve those clowns' - Anthony Joshua calls Joseph Parker a 'clown', says he's poorly managed

00:58
4
Cleveland defeated Miami Heat 108-97 without their star player in the final quarter of the match.

Cavs star LeBron James loses his cool and screams at referee, ejected for the first time in his NBA career

01:56
5
World Rugby has banned players from writing messages on strapping on their wrists in the Sevens World Series

NZ Rugby Players Association chief executive Rob Nichol slams World Rugby's new policy banning messages on strapping

00:39
The Tongan RLWC team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Watch: 'It's a great honour' - Manu Vatuvei ahead of meeting Tongan king and receiving special award for RLWC efforts

The Tongan RLWC team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Reserve Bank to ease LVR lending conditions - slightly

Governor Grant Spencer says changes to be closely monitored to ensure financial stability risk "remains contained".

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:36
The Labour MP last made a speech in parliament 15-years-ago for the Alliance Party.

Watch: Willie Jackson lays into National and gives nod to Maori Party in passionate speech - 'I want to thank the Maori nation'

Mr Jackson was formally an MP for the Alliance Party until 2002, and has returned as an MP for the Labour Party.

02:53
The National leader said the PM won't release the 33 page coalition document because it will show NZ First's influence.

Watch: Frenzied Bill English suggests 33 page 'secret coalition document' conceals huge influence Winston Peters wields

The National leader suggested the document will reveal NZ First's power, and the PM is nervous.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 