Wallabies prop James Slipper suspended for two months after positive cocaine test

Wallabies prop and Queensland Reds skipper James Slipper has been suspended by Rugby Australia for two months for testing positive to cocaine.



James Slipper Source: Photosport

RA boss Raelene Castle said it was Slipper's second positive test.



He was informed of the ban last Thursday at a tribunal hearing.



"The integrity unit confirmed that this is James' second confirmed positive test for cocaine recorded from urine samples collected at his home," Castle told reporters today.



Slipper, 28, has been suspended for two months and fined $27,500.



Castle says Slipper was experiencing difficulties in his personal life, but that there was no place for illicit drugs in sport.



"We are fully aware that James is dealing with very significant personal issues and we have been working with him since February on these matters," she said.



"We are ensuring that James is receiving full help and support, including specialist medical treatment".

