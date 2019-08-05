Wallabies prioritising RWC momentum as much as ending Bledisloe drought

Their Bledisloe Cup drought is 17 years long, but the Wallabies are still putting a priority on building for the Rugby World Cup as much as they getting their hands on the prized piece of silverware.

The two-match Bledisloe Cup series begins this weekend at Perth’s new Optus Stadium with Wallabies outside back Dane Haylett-Petty asked today if breaking the drought was regularly spoken about by the team.

“(We) Definitely want to break that but I think this year there’s obviously a huge goal at the end of the year as well so a big focus for us has been building some momentum,” Haylett-Petty said.

“We’ve changed a few things, there is a lot of competition in the group and everyone is pushing for spots, so the biggest focus has been trying to get better each week.”

In a boost for the Wallabies, lock Adam Coleman says he will be fit to play the full 80 minutes if he is selected to return from injury against the All Blacks.

Coleman, whose father captained Tonga, hasn't played since fracturing a shoulder scapula in the Melbourne Rebels' 66-0 loss to the Crusaders on June 8.