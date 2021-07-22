Wallabies poised to make early trip to NZ with bubble under threat

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Wallabies are poised to make an early trip to New Zealand for the first Bledisloe Cup Test taking place next month with the New Zealand Government weighing up the status of the trans-Tasman bubble.

1 NEWS understands the Australian rugby team have packed their bags and are poised to travel as soon as possible if any news of a bubble closure is announced in the near future.

The Wallabies' hurried planning comes after Cabinet held an emergency meeting this evening regarding the trans-Tasman bubble with the Covid-19 situation in Australia worsening by the day due to the delta varient of the coronavirus.

It is considering whether New Zealand's bubble needs to be paused to the whole of Australia with it currently closed off to three states already; New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria.

Any confirmation of a closure won't be known until tomorrow though.

The All Blacks are scheduled to host the Wallabies for the first Bledisloe Test this year at Eden Park on Saturday August 7 before the series moves to Australia for a August 21 Test in Perth.