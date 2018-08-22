 

Wallabies 'need that extra bit of concentration' to beat All Blacks, says Michael Cheika

AAP
They're the coach killers that have Michael Cheika demanding his Wallabies toughen up and take the fight to the All Blacks for the full 80 minutes in Saturday's final Bledisloe Cup duel of the year in Japan.

Damning statistics reveal the All Blacks are continually blowing the Wallabies away in the crucial five minutes each side of halftime, crushing any hope Cheika's men can return the prized trans-Tasman trophy to Australia.

In the Wallabies' nine Tests against New Zealand since Cheika took the helm in 2015, the All Blacks have out-scored them 79-15 between the 35th and 45th minutes of matches.

The recurring nightmare - featuring Beauden Barrett as chief tormentor - began in Cheika's very first trans-Tasman showdown in charge - New Zealand's World Cup final triumph over Australia at Twickenham no less.

A devastating 18-point blitz shot the All Blacks from 6-3 after 35 minutes out to 24-3 and all but game-over two minutes into the second half of New Zealand's 34-17 victory.

The alarming trend has continued for three years, with the Wallabies leaking 21 unanswered points in the make-or-break few minutes before and after halftime of their latest defeats in the first two Bledisloe clashes in 2018.

Cheika's men led 7-0 until the shadows of halftime in Sydney before the All Blacks assumed control after Barrett put Aaron Smith over for their first try.

A week later in Auckland, the Wallabies were in the fight at 7-7 until Barrett again struck with a try in the 37th minute as the world champions stretched their lead to a match-turning 21-7 in a twinkling after the break.

Cheika has warned his charges there can be no repeat of the costly lapses on Saturday when the Wallabies bid to salvage some trans-Tasman pride with victory over the All Blacks in Yokohama.

Tellingly, Australia's lone victory over New Zealand under Cheika came when Israel Folau's 39th-minute try - the game's only points in the pressure minutes either side of the break - proved the difference in a 23-18 win in Brisbane last year.

"Some of the numbers around scoring movements both pre and post halftime, we just need that extra bit of concentration and focus on how we can manage those periods better," Cheika said.

"We have to try to maintain - and take - control when we need to in those times and have that resolve so that if something does go against us we're straight back into it and not putting our heads down at all.

"That comes with having a good plan there so believing in that and making sure you've prepared mentally for those situations.

"Then, who knows, maybe we'll own the last five or last 10 in the match on Saturday.

"But you've got to understand how to do that as opposed to just hoping it happens."

