Wallabies name three debutants in starting XV for opening Bledisloe clash

Source:  AAP

Three debutants are in the Wallabies starting line-up for Sunday's opening Bledisloe Cup match in Wellington while rookie playmaker Noah Lolesio has been named on the bench.

Michael Hooper will lead the side in his 100th Test. Source: SKY

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has unveiled a mix of youth and experience through the side, handing three Queenslanders their first start.

Harry Wilson, aged just 20, is at No.6 while winger Filipo Daugunu and outside centre Hunter Paisami are also in the run-on side.

Veteran James O'Connor will start at five-eighth with Lolesio eased into Test action, while veteran Matt Toomua will partner 22-year-old Paisami in the centres.

Nic White is the starting halfback while Waratahs No.9 Jake Gordon is in line for his second cap among the reserves, with Tom Banks getting the nod ahead of Dane Haylett-Petty at fullback.

After two years in the Test wilderness, Matt Philip will add to his three caps when he takes his place in the second row at Sky Stadium next to Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, while Pete Samu is at No.8

Brandon Paenga-Amosa said players are already seeing changes in the team's environment. Source: 1 NEWS

Rounding out the back row is captain Michael Hooper, playing his 100th Test.

The front row sees 96-Test veteran James Slipper and Taniela Tupou alongside hooker Folau Fainga'a.

Wallabies: Tom Banks, Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Matt To'omua, Marika Koroibete, James O'Connor, Nic White, Pete Samu, Michael Hooper (c), Harry Wilson, Matt Philip, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Taniela Tupou, Folau Fainga'a, James Slipper. Res: Jordan Uelese, Scott Sio, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Simmons, Rob Valetini, Jake Gordon, Noah Lolesio, Reece Hodge.


