TODAY |

Wallabies lament sluggish starts in opening Rugby World Cup matches - 'We're hurting ourselves'

AAP
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

Vice captain Samu Kerevi is demanding an end to Australia's shambolic starts if they're to reach their potential at the Rugby World Cup.

Both Wallabies pool games in Japan have mirror images in terms of Australia's uncertain, error-riddled early output followed by storming second-half fightbacks.

They overran Fiji 39-21 in Sapporo after trailing by nine points soon after halftime.

However, the men in green and gold couldn't quite haul the 18-point margin they ceded to Wales in Tokyo, eventually going down 29-25.

Kerevi's said his team were guilty of poor early execution and admitted he was a prime culprit against Wales with some uncharacteristic turnovers of an admittedly slippery ball in humid conditions.

He wouldn't criticise Australia's expansive early tactics in both games, even though they backfired against the more conservative Welsh in particular, who feasted on mistakes.

"You saw in the first half we created a lot of opportunities but just didn't finish them off," Kerevi said.

"I was guilty of losing the ball at crucial times. It's something I've got to work on and be better at.

"As a team, it's just little setbacks as we were making real inroads, whether that's a penalty or a dropped ball or whatever it is, we're hurting ourselves."

Kerevi, who leads the tournament with 16 defenders beaten, said it was important Australia's players don't go into their shell attack-wise.

The remaining pool games against lower-ranked Uruguay and Georgia will provide a chance to fine-tune their starts ahead of a likely trip to the quarter-finals.

"It's making sure we have those concentration levels from the get-go," Kerevi said.

"The boys' efforts are there, no one is intentionally doing that (mistakes) so we're just making sure that we finish off opportunities we do get."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika was livid with officials after Australia’s Rugby World Cup loss to Wales. Source: Spark Sport RWC
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:25
All Blacks shoot down reporter critical of Ardie Savea’s new goggles at World Cup - 'It's the right move'
2
Watch as All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao answers reporter’s errant phone during media conference
3
Wales' captain gives brilliant response after kissing teammate in victory celebration over Australia
4
Outspoken Israel Folau critic TJ Perenara hopes All Blacks ready for first openly gay player
5
All Blacks star Ardie Savea speaks about being away from family - 'I've cried because I miss my girls'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

England turn to psychologist to recover from 2015 World Cup failure
00:37

'They're the ones driving our team' - Kieran Read happy to defer to 'Beau'unga' axis
00:30

Japan reach highest ever world ranking after Ireland win, All Blacks still top
05:12

Samoa still in RWC quarter-final contention despite last night's hiding from Scotland