Wallabies to keep attacking style despite World Cup scare against Fiji

AAP
An opening-day fright against Fiji won't send the Wallabies into their shell at the Rugby World Cup, with Michael Cheika's men to go all-in on an expansive style.

Cheika has been adamant all year that running rugby is their passport to success in Japan and doesn't think many Australian supporters would advise him otherwise.

The theory hit an early snag in Sapporo on Saturday when runners were chopped down mercilessly by Fiji, whose physicality forced the Wallabies into precarious attacking plays and numerous mistakes.

Only a mid-game switch to route one rugby - kicking for territory off the back of a solid forward platform - lifted Cheika's men ahead in the final quarter of their 39-21 win.

Cheika liked the adaptability of his players but said he won't desert their primary philosophy.

"That's who we are, that's how we want to play footy," Cheika said.

"That's how I'd like my young fellas to play footy and I'd like Aussies watch us throwing the ball around. This is the world stage, so be who you are."

Cheika sought assurance from prop James Slipper, sitting alongside him at a Tokyo press conference, that Australia were going down the right tactical path.

"Do you really want us to kick all the time and go and chase the kick?" the coach asked.

"No, playing footy's good," Slipper responded.

Cheika said some nations were better suited to pressure-based rugby "and all that business" but he long ago decided it didn't suit the Wallabies.

His best supporting evidence came in last month's hammering of the All Blacks in Perth, where the ball was barely kicked by the hosts.

It justified his decision to introduce more reliance on natural instincts at training camps early in January.

"I've got to admit when we came together at the start of the year and started talking about playing this way, there were a lot of blank looks from different playmakers because they're so used to calling everything," he said.

Cheika wouldn't be drawn on selection, with halves Nic White and Christian Lealiifano under pressure for Sunday's second pool match against Wales, along with fullback Kurtley Beale and winger Reece Hodge, who faces a dangerous tackle charge.

The Australian second-five scored against the country of his birth in Sapporo. Source: Spark Sport RWC
