Wallabies in bid to sign NRL star Kalyn Ponga

AAP
Rugby league superstar Kayln Ponga has reportedly been approached by Wallabies coach Michael Cheika about making a dramatic code switch.

The Newcastle Knights and Queensland Maroons fullback was said to have been phoned personally by Cheika to ask if he could be persuaded to move back to the 15-man game, which he played as a schoolboy in New Zealand, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Cheika reportedly confirmed to the newspaper that he did call Ponga to discuss a potential move to union late last year.

    The Queensland Origin star says he would strive to be an All Black if he ever returned to rugby, the code he played so successfully as a schoolboy. Source: 1 NEWS

    But with the 21-year-old's future currently unclear after putting contract talks with Newcastle on hold until 2021, the Australia national team boss would not reveal the outcome of the conversation as the player is focused on playing for the Knights and Queensland.

    If he did revert back to union, Ponga would be eligible for the All Blacks, having grown up in Palmerston North between the ages of eight and 13.

      The All Blacks coach says he watched the 20-year-old in the State of Origin series. Source: 1 NEWS

        The 20-year-old is set to start in the halves for the Māori All Stars against the Indigenous All Stars in Melbourne on Friday. Source: 1 NEWS

        But the Telegraph also quoted an unnamed source close to Rugby Australia who said: "There would be no embarrassment in trying to get Kalyn Ponga to rugby union. That would be smart."

        Kalyn Ponga during the Holden State of Origin, Game 2. New South Wales Blues v Queensland Maroons , ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 24th June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
        Kalyn Ponga in action for the Queensland Maroons during a State of Origin match against the NSW Blues. Source: Photosport
