Wallabies in bid to sign NRL star Kalyn Ponga

Rugby league superstar Kayln Ponga has reportedly been approached by Wallabies coach Michael Cheika about making a dramatic code switch.

The Newcastle Knights and Queensland Maroons fullback was said to have been phoned personally by Cheika to ask if he could be persuaded to move back to the 15-man game, which he played as a schoolboy in New Zealand, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Cheika reportedly confirmed to the newspaper that he did call Ponga to discuss a potential move to union late last year.

But with the 21-year-old's future currently unclear after putting contract talks with Newcastle on hold until 2021, the Australia national team boss would not reveal the outcome of the conversation as the player is focused on playing for the Knights and Queensland.

If he did revert back to union, Ponga would be eligible for the All Blacks, having grown up in Palmerston North between the ages of eight and 13.

