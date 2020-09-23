Wallabies to host bit-part French team in condensed winter Test series

The Wallabies and France will meet in three Tests in the space of just 11 days in July after World Rugby blocked a request to shift the international window.

The Wallabies gather in a team huddle. Source: Getty

The teams will play two mid-week Tests, with the SCG hosting its first Wallabies match in 35 years with the opening Test on Wednesday July 7.

That will be followed by a Tuesday night match at Melbourne's AAMI Park on July 13 and a final Test on Saturday, July 17 at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

The condensed series is due to hotel quarantine plus the Top 14 final taking place on June 26, which means the some of France's best players may not be available for the opening Test and will arrive in two groups.

Rugby Australia boss Andy Marinos said they asked for the Tests to be played on the 10th, 17th and 24th of July but World Rugby refused to change the window when players are made eligible for international commitments.

That period currently ends on July 17.

"We had significant constraints in terms of having to stick to the World Rugby dates," Marinos said on Friday.

"It was how best do we optimise the calendar within those dates and notwithstanding the fact we're going to have to get the French team through quarantine."

It's the first time since 2012 that the Wallabies have played a midweek Test, with Australia losing that match to Scotland, while the French last toured in 2014 with Australia sweeping that series.

With the matches falling within school holidays RA hopes to attract families while Marinos says they are aiming to capture workers on the way home.

"The return of midweek Test matches presents a unique opportunity for fans at home and at the venue, with each stadium in a central location for those attending after work," Marinos said.

He said contractual obligations plus a desire to push past the Bankwest Stadium capacity behind the return to the iconic ground.

"I don't see why it wouldn't - we're absolutely optimistic that it's going to (draw more than 30,000)," Marinos said.

"This is a fantastic Test series, it's a very aspirational, up-and-coming French team and there's also a huge amount of excitement here within our Wallabies squad around our new generation coming through.

"And it's going to be a really good barometer for the north and southern hemisphere to see how they go against each other."

Marinos said they had included RUPA - the players' association - in discussions surrounding the condensed schedule and had their support.

"We are very cognisant that it is a short turnaround between Test two and three but both teams will have extended squads and there's quite a comprehensive plan in place from the Wallabies' perspective as to how we're going to manage the players, workloads and minutes.

"It's not like it hasn't been done before ... we've got to face realities that it's a COVID-induced environment and we're just trying to optimise things on both sides of the balance sheet."