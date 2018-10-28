TODAY |

Wallabies hooker Tolu Latu investigated by Rugby Australia after drink driving charge

Associated Press
More From
Rugby

Wallabies hooker Tolu Latu will meet with Rugby Australia's Integrity Unit on Monday after reports he has been charged with drink driving.

Latu was dismissed from a Wallabies training camp in Brisbane Sunday and has returned to Sydney to face an investigation.

"Wallabies and Waratahs hooker Tolu Latu has today returned to Sydney and will not participate in the national training camp in Brisbane," Rugby Australia said in a statement.

"Latu will meet with Rugby Australia's Integrity Unit as well as New South Wales Rugby CEO Andrew Hore on Monday. The matter is still under investigation."

Sydney's Daily Telegraph newspaper reported police found Lotu asleep in his car on Thursday night and he was over the legal alcohol limit.

The newspaper said Latu did not report the matter to his New South Wales Waratahs Super Rugby team or Rugby Australia.

"We were made aware today by the Telegraph around the incident and we've got to look into that and there'll be a process put in place to investigate the issue," Hore said.

"I don't know the facts . and that's the point, we don't know the facts yet and we need to look into that.

"At the moment, it was an article in a newspaper and we reacted."

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson confirmed he was unaware of the incident until contacted by the Telegraph on Saturday, too late to drop Latu from that night's match against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane.

"I'm pretty disappointed to only learn of it so close to the game," Gibson said. "It's probably the disappointing aspect as a coach.

"Having that information earlier would have made a far better, considered decision. But that's all stuff that was out of our control."
The Telegraph said Latu is due to appear in a Sydney court on June 6.

Referee Romain Poite shows Australia's Tolu Latu a yellow card during their Bledisloe Cup rugby test against the All Blacks at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Tolu Latu was yellow carded for his push to Codie Taylor's face. Source: Associated Press
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:29
Bragging rights are on the line as the two school’s face off in their traditional annual rugby fixture.
Watch: Auckland Grammar and King's College square off in 1st XV showdown, perform stirring hakas
2
It took Wilder just two minutes and 17 seconds to defend his WBC heavyweight title.
Watch: Deontay Wilder knocks out Dominic Breazeale with devastating right hand, wins via first round KO
3
1 NEWS
Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
4
Raelene Castle today confirmed that Rugby Australia had axed Folau following his controversial social media post last month.
'Deeply saddened' - Israel Folau releases statement after being terminated by Rugby Australia
5
Newcastle thumped St George Illwarra 45-12 in their NRL match.
NRL star Kalyn Ponga scores sensational try double as Knights slay woeful Dragons
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
03:29
Bragging rights are on the line as the two school’s face off in their traditional annual rugby fixture.

Watch: Auckland Grammar and King's College square off in 1st XV showdown, perform stirring hakas
00:15
The Rebels went down 32-17 to the Bulls at AAMI Park.

Bulls score superb team try, blow away Rebels in Melbourne
02:21
Raelene Castle today confirmed that Rugby Australia had axed Folau following his controversial social media post last month.

'Deeply saddened' - Israel Folau releases statement after being terminated by Rugby Australia

00:30
The Jaguares defeated the Hurricanes 28-20 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Jordie Barrett gives away penalty try and is sinbinned as gritty Jaguares overpower Hurricanes