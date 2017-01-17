 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Wallabies first-five backs Israel Folau as a midfield option for upcoming Bledisloe Cup

AAP
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

Wallabies five-eighth Bernard Foley believes Israel Folau could be a quality long-term outside centre and a potential contender for that jersey in next month's Bledisloe Cup matches.

Injuries to Samu Kerevi and Tevita Kuridrani have left Wallabies coach Michael Cheika short of options for the No.13 jersey.

Waratah Curtis Rona and Rebels utility back Reece Hodge could be considered and earlier this month Cheika didn't rule out trying Folau at outside centre, though he prefers him in his established role of fullback.

Folau played several games at outside centre for the Waratahs in 2016 and 17 and acting Tahs skipper Foley has no doubt the gifted back could do the job at Test level.

"I think he's a phenomenal player wherever he plays, he's a big body and he's a guy who can get us across the gain line there,' Foley said.

"I'm sure there will be a number of different scenarios thrown up (for the Bledisloe Tests) and Izzy there is definitely a threat and he's a possibility."

"I think naturally he could be a really good long term 13."

Like Folau, Foley has yet to agree to a new contract with Rugby Australia and the Waratahs.

He suggested a decision was imminent.

"My focus has been on the Waratahs and now it (Super Rugby) is over, the focus moves straight on to the Bledisloe Cup," Foley said.

"Something like that (contract) will definitely be done soon."

Foley and several other Waratahs will enter the Wallabies camp in a few days following a brief break after last week's Super Rugby semi-final in Johannesburg.

Foley won't play in Friday's trial match in Sydney, but believes the fixture will help Australia hit the ground running in the first Bledisloe Cup match in Sydney on August 18.

"Talking with the coaches the past couple of years, that first half of the Bledisloe is sort of where we've missed the jump a little bit and that's maybe due to game time, guys not having played for three or four weeks," he said.

Israel Folau. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 22 October 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Wallabies fullback Israel Folau. Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
The British heavyweight spoke of the mutual respect between the two fighters.

Watch: Dillian Whyte sports Samoan necklace after beating Joseph Parker – 'Their way of honouring me for beating their champion'
2

Watch: Aussie footballer catches brutal shot to the face, left face-down on the turf
3

Black Caps and White Ferns to play in three T20 double headers as NZC release summer schedule
4

US Winter Olympian and wife speak of their heartbreak at daughter's tragic drowning - 'She was floating in the pool'
5

'I don't feel a great sense of loyalty to Basketball New Zealand' - Steven Adams reveals reason behind continued Tall Blacks snub
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:03
Matt Todd says there's nothing better than taking the field and seeing full stands.

'It's a big ask': 'Boks legend all but writes off Lions' chances against Crusaders
Israel Folau. Waratahs v Highlanders. 2018 Super Rugby round 14. Allianz Stadium, Sydney Saturday 19 May 2018. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz

'Israel is really happy here' - Waratahs coach expects Folau to stay

'He's getting better' - Keven Mealamu warns All Blacks to watch out for Kurtley Beale
England rugby coach Eddie Jones

'We expect success' - England fire warning shots at coach Eddie Jones

Suspended Aussie James Slipper making comeback in trial against Wallabies after two-month cocaine ban

AAP
Topics
Rugby

James Slipper will make his return from a two-month drug suspension as part of an Australian Super Rugby selection that will put the Wallabies through their paces before the Bledisloe Cup.

The 29-year-old hasn't played rugby at any level since May when he ran out for the Queensland Reds in their heavy defeat to the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

Two weeks later, Slipper was issued a two-month ban by Rugby Australia and fined $NZ30,000 after it emerged he had returned a second positive test for cocaine.

With the ban having expired on July 15, Slipper was summoned by coach John Manenti to play for the composite team that will play a warm-up match against the Wallabies on Friday night at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney.

Slipper, who has been capped 86 times for Australia, is one of four players with Test experience in the squad.

"James's enthusiasm has really impressed me since we invited him to join," Manenti said.

"He's keen to be back out there and training hard but also really wants to get his old Wallabies teammates firing ahead of that first Bledisloe.

"That just shows the character of the bloke."

Slipper said he was dealing with mental health issues at the time of his drug use but his acceptance of Manenti's offer and the coach's ringing endorsement of his application at training suggests he is on the road to recovery.

However, it's unclear if he will represent the Queensland Reds again given coach Brad Thorn's zero-tolerance stance against drugs.

Slipper may well have to move interstate to chase his dream of playing for the Wallabies at next year's World Cup.

Blake Enever, Matt Philip and Richard Hardwick are the other capped players in Manenti's side, which will be captained by Tom English of the Melbourne Rebels.

Five of the players in the squad are not tied to any Super Rugby team.

"We'll have some fun this week but make no mistake, we will prepare as best we can to give Cheik's side a real shake on Friday night," Manenti said.

"I know how important this game could prove to be ahead of the Bledisloe Cup so we need to play with real accuracy and plenty of intensity straight from the kickoff."

Entry is free for the game, which Cheika has introduced in reaction to Australia's slow start to last year's Bledisloe Cup series.

Australian Super Rugby selection: Semisi Tupou (Box Hill/Melbourne Rebels), Pama Fou (Eastwood), Tom English (captain, Melbourne Unicorns/Melbourne Rebels), Duncan Paia'aua (Norths/Queensland Reds), Filipo Daugunu (Wests/Queensland Reds), Andrew Deegan (Wanneroo/Western Force), Moses Sorovi (Wests/Queensland Reds), Pat Sio (Eastwood), Richard Hardwick (Harlequins/Melbourne Rebels), Angus Cottrell (Power House/Melbourne Rebels), Matt Philip (Endeavour Hills/Melbourne Rebels), Blake Enever (Easts/Brumbies), Sam Talakai (Box Hill/Melbourne Rebels), Anaru Rangi (Endeavour Hills/Melbourne Rebels), James Slipper (Bond University/Queensland Reds). Reserves: Hugh Roach (Eastwood/NSW Waratahs), Fereti Sa'aga (Melbourne University/Melbourne Rebels), Mees Erasmus (Easts/Brumbies), Angus Blyth (Bond University/Queensland Reds), Tevin Ferris (Nedlands/Western Force), Mick Snowden (Eastwood), Sam Lane (Manly), Fabian Goodall (Eastwood).

The Reds skipper has been banned for two months by Rugby Australia for the failed test. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:15
It’s not quite Undercover Boss but Iain Lees-Galloway gave it a shot.

Watch: The Government minister who went undercover for a day to wipe walls and clean ablution blocks

Exclusive: Gloriavale seeking millions of taxpayer dollars to set up new health food enterprise

Robbery report sparks wild police chase through school traffic in Christchurch

Four-car crash on SH1 in Waikato leaves four injured, highway blocked

National MP Gerry Brownlee asks Speaker if it's 'Parliamentary to refer to a member being drunk' during feisty Question Time

Entire Lions squad passed fit for Super Rugby final against Crusaders

AAP
Topics
Rugby

Dynamic Springboks wing Aphiwe Dyantyi has been cleared of injury and will play for the Lions in the Super Rugby final against the Crusaders.

A relieved Swys de Bruin has included Dyantyi in a 25-man squad for the flight from Johannesburg to Christchurch ahead of Saturday's decider.

The left winger, who started all three Tests against England in June, underlined his class with a brilliant long-range solo try in the semi-final win over the Waratahs.

He picked up a hamstring twinge and was replaced at halftime.

However, the 23-year-old was cleared to travel, along with South Africa under-20 flanker Cyle Brink, who missed the semi-final with an arm injury.

De Bruin has named all 23 players who beat the Waratahs 44-26 at Ellis Park, along with Brink and utility back Shaun Reynolds.

The team were to arrive in New Zealand late on Tuesday, 24 hours earlier than usual as they seek to overcome the notorious Super Rugby travel impediment.

They will have only one training session in Christchurch.

"I know it's a cliche but less is more now," coach de Bruin told journalists.

"I'm very excited. Not so much nerves at this stage but very excited to see the players and the sharpness in their eyes, and the brotherhood."

The Lions have qualified for a third successive final but are chasing a maiden title.

The eight-time champion Crusaders are short-priced favourites to defend their title, having gone unbeaten at home for two years.

Harold Vorster on attack. NSW Waratahs v Lions, Super Rugby, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 20th April 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Harold Vorster on attack. Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby