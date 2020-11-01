Wallabies face hurdles to make it to NZ for Bledisloe Cup

The Wallabies are facing a number of hurdles in order to make it over the Tasman for the first Bledisloe Test against the All Blacks in Auckland.

Third Bledisloe Cup Test Match between the Qantas Wallabies and New Zealand All Blacks at ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. Michael Hooper of the Wallabies. Source: Photosport

The Eden Park Test, scheduled for Saturday August 7, has been thrown into doubt after the announcement the travel bubble with Australia will be closed from 11:59pm today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Wallabies will have seven days to enter the country without going into managed isolation as long as they can provide a "significant economic case" to do so.

"The week that we have available for New Zealanders to return, there will be some who are not eligible to return in that seven days because they may be caught by being in a location of interest, or may need to self-isolate for other reasons," Ardern explained.

"If there are significant economic issues that are brought up by the closure in that seven-day window that can be resolved then we have a delegated minister to work through those issues.

"However, it must be in the seven-day window, we are not making exemptions outside of that everyone else has to go into quarantine."

Another issue the Wallabies may face is that anyone who has been in NSW needs to go into an MIQ facility for 14 days upon arrival.

"We're currently working through a number of different scenarios," a spokesperson for the Wallabies told 1 NEWS.