Wallabies expecting Richie Mo'unga to win All Blacks selection battle at No.10

The Wallabies are picking Richie Mo'unga to win the race against Beauden Barrett for the All Blacks' coveted No.10 jersey for Sunday's first Bledisloe Test.

Ian Foster names his first All Blacks line-up tomorrow since taking over as head coach from Steve Hansen and one of the hottest topics ahead of the announcement has been how his backline will shape up.

Mo'unga's form in Super Rugby Aotearoa for the champion Crusaders shone while Barrett struggled initially at the Blues as their starting fullback before eventually getting game time in Auckland in the No.10 jersey.

Added into the heated discussion is the fact that Barrett's brother Jordie also had impressive form at fullback for the Hurricanes this season.

After weighing things up, Wallabies defence coach Matt Taylor said today they believe Mo'unga will be handed the playmaker position.

“Both of those players are exceptional players, word-class players, [but] you'd think that Mo’unga would start, maybe with Aaron Smith,” Taylor said.

“But that doesn't mean they might have some selection shocks, or try different people out early on in their preparation.

“But listen, we believe that Mo’unga will probably start.”

Taylor said the Wallabies haven't been too focused on figuring out the All Blacks' line-up though.

“We've been focused more on our structures,” he said.

“We do a little bit more on individual players later on in the week in terms of how we feel we can maybe apply pressure, or things along those lines.

“When you don't know exactly who they are going to pick it's hard to guess, but again it's a combination they've used for a long time.”

Both Foster and assistant coach John Plumtree have fended off questions about selections this week, telling media and fans to wait for tomorrow when all will be revealed.

Plumtree did admit though that some players would be "disappointed" with the team.

“When you look at selections, not too many people out there can pick the team and that’s rightly so because there’s just so many great players to select from," Plumtree said yesterday.

“There will be a lot of disappointed boys.”

However Plumtree said players know even if they don’t make the cut that they still have a role to fill.

“Part of this All Blacks culture is preparing the team and everyone knuckles down and gets to work to prepare the 23 and I’ve seen that so it’s good.

“We’ve got eight or nine Tests to play so we’re going to see everyone get an opportunity.