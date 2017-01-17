 

Wallabies duo hoping to un-pick the All Blacks' defence with special bag of tricks

Star Wallabies backs Israel Folau and Bernard Foley are hoping their special bag of tricks will bring the All Blacks undone in next month's Bledisloe Cup.

Israel Folau. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 22 October 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Wallabies fullback Israel Folau.

Source: Photosport

The duo have been hard at work refining special skill sets, like their spectacular kick and catch routine.

Foley's precise cross-field kicks set up a couple of Folau's six tries during the Australia's June Test program.

The 193cm Folau is renowned as one of the great aerialists in the code, after honing his skills in that area during his rugby league and Australian rules days.

New Zealand also have a deadly cross-field kicker in five-eight Beauden Barrett.

Folau only averages a try every four Tests against New Zealand as opposed to his career mark of almost one every other game against all nations.

He feels his developing kick and catch combination with NSW Waratahs teammate Foley gives the Wallabies a chance to exploit that area against the All Blacks.

"I certainly feel that way, I'm confident in the ability and skills that I have," Folau said.

"It's just a matter of working together with Bernard.

"The Kiwis are good at adjusting and really playing to what they see in front of them during game time.

"I know Bernard's got that skill set and I'll back him every time to do that if that's required in a game, but we're always looking to work on that."

Folau leads the Tahs tryscoring list this season with eight and his recent form has answered critics of his early season form.

"Even leading into the June (Test) series I was really enjoying my footy with the Tahs, and I've been doing that off the field, which is a huge thing for me," Folau said.

While things have gone exceedingly well in recent times, Folau admitted it had been tougher earlier in the season when he was continuing to learn the intricacies of outside centre, where he finished the last Super Rugby campaign and started the current one.

"The start of the year was quite challenging but I've learnt that things don't go smoothly," Folau said.

"I've just learnt to adjust and make the most of those opportunities regardless of whether if I was playing 15 or 13," added Folau, who Tahs coach Daryl Gibson restored to fullback earlier in the season.

The Waratahs announced on Tuesday they had signed Brumbies lock Tom Staniforth on a three-year deal.

Staniforth, 22, who has played 17 Super Rugby games, will help NSW overcome the retirement of Dean Mumm and the departure to England of Will Skelton.

