Wallabies departure for Rugby World Cup delayed by typhoon

The Wallabies' departure to Japan for this month's Rugby World Cup has been delayed by the typhoon set to lash the country.

The squad and support staff were scheduled to leave Australia just before`10pm Sunday.

However, winds of up to 216 kilometres per hour and heavy rain are forecast to hit Japan, as part of Typhoon Faxai, with trains and flights in Tokyo cancelled.

The Wallabies will now head to Japan this afternoon.

Team officials reported no injury issues in the aftermath of Saturday's 34-15 win over Samoa.