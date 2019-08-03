Wallabies coping without Israel Folau, says Steve Hansen: 'They don't seem to be struggling'

The Wallabies are managing without Israel Folau so far in 2019, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says, as his side travel to Perth for the first Bledisloe Cup Test next weekend.

Having had his contract terminated by Rugby Australia for homophobic social media posts, Folau's absence has left a huge void in the Wallabies' attack, the 30-year old having scored 32 tries in his 62 Tests.

In Folau's absence, youngster Tom Banks and utility Kurtley Beale have been played in the 15 jersey, as the Wallabies posted a 35-17 loss to South Africa, before last weekend's narrow 16-10 win over Argentina.

Speaking to media as the All Blacks departed for Perth this morning, Hansen outlined that the Wallabies are more than just Folau.

"Obviously they miss Folau because he's a world class player," he said.

"But, they don't seem to be struggling without him, no."

Hansen also said that he was so far impressed with what he's seen from the Wallabies, the two sides to meet twice in the next three weeks.

"[They're] pretty good.

"Their set piece is working really well, they're scrummaging well, their lineout I think they're running at 100 per cent or pretty close to it, about 97 per cent, and they've always had dangerous backs.

"We've just to go and try and put pressure on their set piece."