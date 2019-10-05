Wallabies cop pair of yellow cards for reckless high tackles in RWC win over Uruguay

Tevita Kuridrani and Dane Haylett-Petty crossed for two tries each as Australia beat Uruguay 45-10 in a Pool D game that did little to enhance confidence in the Wallabies' title credentials.

The Australians led 19-3 at halftime despite twice being a man down with players yellow-carded for high tackles.

Expected to win comfortably, the Wallabies handicapped themselves with some lazy tackling techniques against a highly committed if over-matched Uruguay lineup, some poor tactical and scrum options playing for 20 of the first 40 minutes with 14 players.

Tries to wingers Haylett-Petty in the sixth minute and 19-year-old Jordan Petaia, who scored with his second touch in Test rugby, in the 24th gave Australia a 14-3 lead.

Australia lock Adam Coleman was yellow-carded for a high tackle on fullback Rodrigo Silva in the 14th, and blindside flanker Lukhan Salakaia-Loto got 10 minutes in the sin-bin for a high shot in the 29th.

Despite the numeric disadvantage, center Kuridrani scored Australia's third try in the 31st after Michael Hooper turned over the Uruguay ball.

Four more tries in the second half — including a first in 94 tests for prop James Slipper — and a bit more discipline allowed the Wallabies to run away with the result.

Australia made slow starts in its opening win over Fiji and its 29-25 loss to Six Nations champion Wales, and again needed a halftime break to instill some composure despite never being behind on the scoreboard.