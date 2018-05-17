Wallabies coach Michael Cheika says Aussie players are a 'soft touch', credits Kiwi teams for aggressive style play

Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika believes Australian rugby players and teams need to change the perception that they are a "soft touch" and need to adopt a more aggressive style of play.

Cheika spoke on Fox Sports' Kick & Chase rugby show last night and agreed with former Wallabies' Stephen Hoiles, that Australia needs to push the laws to the limits like the Kiwi Super Rugby sides.

Hoiles pointed out the Waratahs' failure to overcome the Crusaders on Saturday night in Christchurch after leading the Kiwi side 29-0 at one stage.

"Maybe there's a bit of perception that we're a soft touch," said Cheika.

"We've just got to fire up in games — it doesn't matter about whether we've been hard done by or not, that's the attitude we've got to have in all games.

"We've got to get fired up and get into it, not through any foul play but through aggression."

Cheika credited the New Zealand teams with their niggly plays in the breakdowns, he encouraged Australian players to push the boundaries but to the letter of the law.

"The Kiwi teams, what you were pointing out, good on them.

"If that's their thing, good on them, get into it."

New Zealand Super Rugby teams have a current 39 game winning streak against Australian Super Rugby sides.